FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ABX. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$33.79 on Monday. Barrick Gold Co. has a one year low of C$17.52 and a one year high of C$41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.71.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.61 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total transaction of C$1,006,225.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,453 shares in the company, valued at C$376,796.58. Also, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total value of C$384,579.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at C$3,671,575.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.