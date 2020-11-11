FY2020 Earnings Estimate for bluebird bio, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($9.97) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($10.50). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.63) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $46.61 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $99.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 102.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after acquiring an additional 591,303 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 19.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 937,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 151,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 40.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 208,124 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,205 shares of company stock valued at $67,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

