FY2020 Earnings Estimate for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Issued By Piper Sandler

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($10.40) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($11.15). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $46.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.27. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,925,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 102.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after acquiring an additional 591,303 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 19.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 937,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 151,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 40.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 208,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,205 shares of company stock valued at $67,695 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

