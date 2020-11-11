FY2020 Earnings Estimate for CryoLife, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for CryoLife in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CryoLife’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. CryoLife’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CryoLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $20.93 on Monday. CryoLife has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $813.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, VP John E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,009.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CryoLife by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after buying an additional 44,833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CryoLife by 63.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after buying an additional 545,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CryoLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in CryoLife by 53.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CryoLife by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,215,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,801,000 after buying an additional 242,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

