FY2020 Earnings Estimate for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Issued By Wedbush

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.73). Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTMX. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Guggenheim lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

