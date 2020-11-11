FY2020 Earnings Estimate for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Issued By SVB Leerink

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for MannKind in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $2.49 on Monday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.14.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 152,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MannKind by 46.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 61.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 44,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.