FY2020 Earnings Estimate for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Issued By KeyCorp

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for MercadoLibre in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). KeyCorp also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.53.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,226.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,214.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,025.98. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,490.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,662.21 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $2,565,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

