FY2020 Earnings Estimate for NOW Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for NOW in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for NOW’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $608.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.93.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NOW by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NOW by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,300,000 after buying an additional 317,716 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NOW by 211.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 231,019 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in NOW by 85.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 53,750 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in NOW by 35.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 394,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 102,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

