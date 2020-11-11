FY2020 Earnings Forecast for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for ADTRAN in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADTRAN’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $594.20 million, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.29. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

