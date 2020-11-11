FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Issued By Capital One Financial

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Berry Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $269.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.75. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

