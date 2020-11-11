FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

BSM opened at $7.26 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 14.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

