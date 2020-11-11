FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Kelly Services, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $832.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Kelly Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kelly Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.