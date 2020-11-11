FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Issued By Cormark

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

TSE PKI opened at C$39.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.02. Parkland Co. has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total transaction of C$651,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,568,416.95.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

