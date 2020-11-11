FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Issued By Truist Securiti

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on THS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.50. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 171,056 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

