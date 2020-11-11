FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Vector Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vector Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. Vector Group has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $14.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,386,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,726,000 after acquiring an additional 525,731 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,049,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,886,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,015,000 after purchasing an additional 300,369 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Vector Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,163,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 270,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 254,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $6,090,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750 and have sold 875,000 shares valued at $8,644,750. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

