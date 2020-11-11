FY2020 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.72). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.17% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $49.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $55,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,735.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,254 shares of company stock valued at $628,875 in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. FMR LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after purchasing an additional 499,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,042,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,832,000 after buying an additional 296,883 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 576.0% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,054,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,132,000 after buying an additional 898,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $31,975,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

