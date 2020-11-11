FY2020 EPS Estimates for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Reduced by Analyst

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.13) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $29.74 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 237,809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at about $4,711,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,415,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 141,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 1,691.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 94,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 90,838 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

