FY2020 EPS Estimates for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANAB. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $29.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $813.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.40.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $427,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.