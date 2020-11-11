FY2020 EPS Estimates for Antares Pharma, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Antares Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATRS. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.68 million, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

