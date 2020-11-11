FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ardmore Shipping Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $9.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 44.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

