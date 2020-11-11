FY2020 EPS Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BDSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $369.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,998 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

