FY2020 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Increased by SVB Leerink

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($9.96) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($10.55). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.79) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $46.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.27. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 19.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,205 shares of company stock worth $67,695. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

