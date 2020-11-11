FY2020 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CWX. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) stock opened at C$7.00 on Wednesday. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.73 and a 12-month high of C$7.29. The company has a market cap of $545.55 million and a P/E ratio of 23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.43.

About CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.