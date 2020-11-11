FY2020 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) in a research note issued on Sunday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) stock opened at C$7.00 on Wednesday. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.73 and a twelve month high of C$7.29. The firm has a market cap of $545.55 million and a P/E ratio of 23.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

