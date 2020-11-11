FY2020 EPS Estimates for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Boosted by William Blair

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CODI opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 13.8% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 4,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,881.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

