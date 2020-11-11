FY2020 EPS Estimates for CONSOL Energy Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a report issued on Sunday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on CONSOL Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

NYSE CEIX opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.15). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

