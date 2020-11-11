FY2020 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.36) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.32). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

