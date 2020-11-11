FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cytosorbents Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cytosorbents in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 67.94%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTSO. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $8.27 on Monday. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.07 million, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 407,749 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 48.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 699,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 228,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 147.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

