FY2020 EPS Estimates for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Lifted by Boenning Scattergood

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Donegal Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $424.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In related news, Director Jon Marshall Mahan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $115,920.00. Also, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $669,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,401.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 283,667 shares of company stock worth $4,201,088 and have sold 172,607 shares worth $2,546,039. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Donegal Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Donegal Group by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Donegal Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Donegal Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

