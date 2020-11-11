FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dril-Quip, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dril-Quip in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). B. Riley also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Shares of DRQ opened at $29.41 on Monday. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $855,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,153.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,061 shares of company stock worth $1,894,666 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after buying an additional 76,544 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after buying an additional 94,690 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 534,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 532,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 73,969 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

