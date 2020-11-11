FY2020 EPS Estimates for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Boosted by Analyst

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endo International in a research report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

ENDP opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

