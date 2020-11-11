FY2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Lifted by Truist Securiti

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EOG. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. BP PLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 467.2% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 334,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 275,634 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,143 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 462,144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

