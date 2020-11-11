FY2020 EPS Estimates for Eventbrite, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will earn ($2.73) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.97). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%.

EB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

NYSE EB opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.51. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 110.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 49.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

