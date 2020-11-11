FY2020 EPS Estimates for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report issued on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.47. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti raised Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $84.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,805,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,300,000 after buying an additional 45,913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after buying an additional 284,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,728,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,607,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.