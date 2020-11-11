FY2020 EPS Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GWO. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.15.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$29.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.88 and a 52-week high of C$35.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

