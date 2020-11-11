FY2020 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 287,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

