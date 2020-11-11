FY2020 EPS Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now forecasts that the company will earn $4.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.49. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

IIPR stock opened at $153.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.29 and its 200-day moving average is $105.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after buying an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 268,424 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 559.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 202,905 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 143.12%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

