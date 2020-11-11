FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kaman Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kaman in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th.

NYSE KAMN opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,730.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. Kaman has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.27 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Kaman’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

In other Kaman news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $467,700.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kaman by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 302,497 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 285,249 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $5,439,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after acquiring an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,429,000 after acquiring an additional 38,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

