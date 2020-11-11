FY2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Decreased by Analyst

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.