FY2020 EPS Estimates for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Raised by Analyst

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MacroGenics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.91) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.74). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 204.31%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $201,525.00. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at $951,077.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,124 shares of company stock worth $2,725,337 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

