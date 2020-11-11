FY2020 EPS Estimates for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Raised by Analyst

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for MacroGenics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.16). Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGNX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

MGNX stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. Insiders have sold 93,124 shares of company stock worth $2,725,337 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

