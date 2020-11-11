FY2020 EPS Estimates for MetLife, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for MetLife in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. MetLife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

