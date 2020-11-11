FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($8.24) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($8.25). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $224.06 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $240.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

