FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($8.37) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.44). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRTX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $224.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $240.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,796,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.