FY2020 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Increased by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NOG stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.73 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,530,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575,114 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,862,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,071 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $3,216,000.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

