FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Shares of PIRS opened at $2.82 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

