FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ping Identity Holding Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) – Research analysts at Colliers Secur. upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ping Identity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Colliers Secur. currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $21.57 on Monday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at $14,132,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,315,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,160.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

