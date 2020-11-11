FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on METC. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of METC stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.