FY2020 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Lifted by KeyCorp

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

RSG opened at $102.08 on Monday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at $34,149,958.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,733 shares of company stock worth $4,498,475 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

