FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.98) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.90). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

RCKT opened at $31.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

